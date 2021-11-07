COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --DELAYED--SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-RETURN++TIME APPROX++

Por
REUTERSNOV 07
7 de Noviembre de 2021

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 return to Earth

Start: 09 Nov 2021 06:30 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS DELAYED UNTIL NOV 9

SPACE / FLORIDA - NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission is set to return to Earth after nearly 200 days in space with a splashdown off the coast of Florida. Crew-2 is the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: SPACE X

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Valtteri Bottas sorprendió, se impuso a Hamilton y Verstappen y saldrá desde la pole en el GP de México: hora, TV y clasificación mundial

Valtteri Bottas sorprendió, se impuso a Hamilton y Verstappen y saldrá desde la pole en el GP de México: hora, TV y clasificación mundial

En fotos: así se vivió la coronación de Canelo Álvarez en las 168 libras contra Caleb Plant

A 30 años del día que Magic Johnson anunció que tenía VIH: la reacción de su esposa y cómo se convirtió en símbolo de la lucha contra la enfermedad

Así nació y se potenció la rivalidad entre Hamilton y Verstappen en la Fórmula 1: el día que el inglés supo que su oponente iba a ser un problema

Manny Pacquiao alabó a Canelo Álvarez tras vencer a Caleb: “Es demasiado bueno”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Enfermedades, muertes y peleas: el drama real de las protagonistas de “Los Ángeles de Charlie”

Enfermedades, muertes y peleas: el drama real de las protagonistas de “Los Ángeles de Charlie”

“Calle de la Humanidad 8″, la comedia de Netflix sobre la pandemia que logra sacar sonrisas en tiempos de coronavirus

La conmovedora fiesta sorpresa que la novia de Octavio Ocaña planeó antes de su muerte

Cristian Castro huyó tras ser captado junto a dos mujeres

El policía que disparó hacia la camioneta de Octavio Ocaña ya se reintegró a sus funciones

TENDENCIAS

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

No todo es COVID-19: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de otras enfermedades

El argentino que transforma las marcas alrededor del mundo: “El desafío es convertir a los clientes en creyentes”

Desde Sri Lanka hasta Costa Rica: 7 destinos que impulsan el turismo sostenible

Hidratar, iluminar y renovar: rutinas caseras y tratamientos no invasivos para cuidar la piel antes del verano