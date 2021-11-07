ADVISORY --DELAYED--SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-RETURN++TIME APPROX++

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 return to Earth
Start: 09 Nov 2021 06:30 GMT
End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS DELAYED UNTIL NOV 9
SPACE / FLORIDA - NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission is set to return to Earth after nearly 200 days in space with a splashdown off the coast of Florida. Crew-2 is the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.
