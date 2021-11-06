COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Por
REUTERSNOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden's remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Start: 06 Nov 2021 13:42 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 14:31 GMT

President Biden will deliver remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal from the White House before departing for Delaware.

Restrictions:

Broadcast customers: No use USA

US digital customers: No use USA

Non-US digital customers: No use in broadcasts. No use by Australia broadcaster websites.

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

