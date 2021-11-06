ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden's remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Start: 06 Nov 2021 13:42 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 14:31 GMT
President Biden will deliver remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal from the White House before departing for Delaware.
Restrictions:
Broadcast customers: No use USA
US digital customers: No use USA
Non-US digital customers: No use in broadcasts. No use by Australia broadcaster websites.
Source: U.S NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com