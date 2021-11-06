ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-VOTE

U.S. Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff

Start: 06 Nov 2021 03:50 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 03:51 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Voting continued on the legislation, which if passed, would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

