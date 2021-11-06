COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-VOTE

REUTERSNOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

U.S. Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Voting continued on the legislation, which if passed, would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

