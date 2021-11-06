COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY TEXAS-SECURITY/MAYOR

Por
REUTERSNOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Houston mayor speaks after stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Start: 06 Nov 2021 19:59 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 21:07 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police and other partners hold a news conference to update on developments following a stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed at least eight people and injured scores.

Reuters

