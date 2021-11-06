ADVISORY TEXAS-SECURITY/MAYOR

Houston mayor speaks after stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
Start: 06 Nov 2021 19:59 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 21:07 GMT
HOUSTON, TEXAS - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police and other partners hold a news conference to update on developments following a stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed at least eight people and injured scores.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: . NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com