ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/RAIL

Several injured in knife attack on German train
Start: 06 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
NEAR REGENSBURG AND NUREMBERG- Several people were injured in a knife attack on an express train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg on Saturday and a male suspect has been arrested, police said.
