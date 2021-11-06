COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/RAIL

Por
REUTERSNOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Several injured in knife attack on German train

Start: 06 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

NEAR REGENSBURG AND NUREMBERG- Several people were injured in a knife attack on an express train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg on Saturday and a male suspect has been arrested, police said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Newcastle prepara una fortuna para romper el mercado y llevarse una figura del Barcelona

Newcastle prepara una fortuna para romper el mercado y llevarse una figura del Barcelona

El peleador que viene de un infierno familiar y busca destronar a Canelo para convertirse en leyenda

Misterio Xavi: la receta del sabio que dominó el mundo con el mejor Barcelona de la historia y fascinó a los jeques

La historia detrás del posible regreso de Juanfer Quintero a River Plate

Canelo Álvarez y Caleb Plant se enfrentarán para ver quién es el mejor supermediano del mundo: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pancho Barraza canceló presentación en la Feria de Metepec por amenazas

Pancho Barraza canceló presentación en la Feria de Metepec por amenazas

Los secretos de Brooke Shields: fotos desnuda para Playboy a los 10 años, la explotación de su madre y el amor por fax con Andre Agassi

Sobrevivió a un accidente aéreo, al abuso y al complicado mundo de Hollywood: los 75 años de Sally Field

Óscar Jaenada y su regreso a la serie de Luis Miguel: “Me preocupaba saber qué contaríamos de Luisito Rey”

Qué dice el corrido en honor a Octavio Ocaña

TENDENCIAS

Midorexia: cómo afecta a la salud la obsesión por la eterna juventud

Midorexia: cómo afecta a la salud la obsesión por la eterna juventud

Las 9 vacaciones más caras del planeta: sitios donde una breve estadía ronda los 200.000 dólares

Qué se sabe sobre las 5 vacunas contra el COVID-19 que se están desarrollando en Argentina

Ambientes anti estrés: la arquitectura al servicio de la salud mental

José Manuel Barroso, presidente de la alianza mundial de vacunación GAVI, con Infobae: “Esta pandemia representa un riesgo para la salud y para la seguridad global”