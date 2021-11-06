ADVISORY --FLASH--TEXAS-SECURITY/POLICE

Eight killed and many injured in crush at Texas music festival
Start: 06 Nov 2021 09:44 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 10:01 GMT
TEXAS - At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, officials said.
