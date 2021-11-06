ADVISORY --FLASH--6124-TEXAS-SECURITY/POLICE

Police investigate crush at Houston music festival that leaves at least 8 dead
Start: 06 Nov 2021 13:20 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 13:21 GMT
HOUSTON- At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a crush at the opening night of Houston's Astroworld music festival triggered by a surge of fans pushing toward the stage, officials said on Saturday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location:
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com