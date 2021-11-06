COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--6124-TEXAS-SECURITY/POLICE

REUTERSNOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Police investigate crush at Houston music festival that leaves at least 8 dead

HOUSTON- At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a crush at the opening night of Houston's Astroworld music festival triggered by a surge of fans pushing toward the stage, officials said on Saturday.

