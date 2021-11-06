COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--6120-GERMANY-CRIME/RAIL

REUTERS
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Several injured in knife attack on German train

FRANKFURT: Several people were injured in a knife attack on an express train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg on Saturday and a male suspect has been arrested, police said.

