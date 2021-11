ADVISORY --FLASH--6117-LEONE-ACCIDENT/DRONE EARLY SCENE

Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 91

Start: 06 Nov 2021 10:16 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 10:20 GMT

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONA - Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital kills at least 91

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Resale / Must On Screen Courtesy National Disaster Management Agency - Sierra Leone

DIGITAL: No Resale / Must On Screen Courtesy National Disaster Management Agency - Sierra Leone

Source: NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY - SIERRA LEONA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sierra Leone

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com