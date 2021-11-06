ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PROTESTS-GLASGOW

Protests in Glasgow during U.N. climate conference
Start: 06 Nov 2021 11:49 GMT
End: 06 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - Massive protest takes place in Glasgow during the United Nations climate conference. Reuters will provide a 2-camera live starting with protesters at the start in Kelvingrove Park, through St George's Square, along St George's Street and ending in Glasgow Green.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Protesters gather
1200 - 1500GMT - March from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green
1500-1615GMT - Protesters arrive and listen to speeches Hosted by Mitzi Jonelle Tan (Fridays for Future MAPA) and Darren McGarvey
Music from This Is It, Dizraeli and Ana Tijoux
SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
Minga Indigena
Global Alliance of Territorial Communities
Roz Foyer, Scottish Trade Union Congress
Rev. Dr. Neddy Astudillo
Saoudata Walet Aboubacrine
Colette Pichon Battle
Vanessa Nakate, Fridays For Future Most Affected Peoples and Areas
Greta Thunberg, Fridays For Future
The Pacific Climate Warriors
Asad Rehman, War on Want
