Sábado 6 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PROTESTS-GLASGOW

REUTERS NOV 06
6 de Noviembre de 2021

Protests in Glasgow during U.N. climate conference

Start: 06 Nov 2021 15:06 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2021 17:08 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY / GRETA THUNBERG NOW NOT EXPECTED TO SPEAK

GLASGOW - Massive protest takes place in Glasgow during the United Nations climate conference. Reuters will provide a 2-camera live starting with protesters at the start in Kelvingrove Park, through St George's Square, along St George's Street and ending in Glasgow Green.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Protesters gather

1200 - 1500GMT - March from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green

1500-1615GMT - Protesters arrive and listen to speeches Hosted by Mitzi Jonelle Tan (Fridays for Future MAPA) and Darren McGarvey

Music from This Is It, Dizraeli and Ana Tijoux

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Minga Indigena

Global Alliance of Territorial Communities

Roz Foyer, Scottish Trade Union Congress

Rev. Dr. Neddy Astudillo

Saoudata Walet Aboubacrine

Colette Pichon Battle

Vanessa Nakate, Fridays For Future Most Affected Peoples and Areas

Greta Thunberg, Fridays For Future

The Pacific Climate Warriors

Asad Rehman, War on Want

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

