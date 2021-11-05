Lens cruise past Troyes, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Troyes on away loss to Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday. Lens arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Lyon. Troyes had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Rennes. Following today's result, Lens and Troyes currently occupy 2nd and 14th spots in the table, with 24 points and 13 points respectively after 13 matches.

Lens scored first, with Arnaud Kalimuendo opening the rout, at 14 minutes. The momentum was now with Lens, who then scored again through a goal from Wesley Said at the 29 minute mark to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jonathan Clauss in the 35th minute. The score at half time was 3-0.

Blood and Gold continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 60th minute, leaving the final score at 4-0.

For Lens, Florian Sotoca, David Pereira Da Costa, Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Massadio Haidara and Yannick Cahuzac, came on for Wesley Said, Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Przemyslaw Frankowski and Seko Fofana. Troyes replaced Renaud Ripart, Youssouf Kone, Mama Balde, Adil Rami and Xavier Chavalerin for Hyun-jun Suk, Issa Kabore, Dylan Chambost, Erik Palmer-Brown and Oualid El Hajjam.

There were bookings for Ignatius Kpene Ganago from Lens, and Gerson Rodrigues, for Troyes.

Lens will next travel to Brest, while Troyes will face Saint-Étienne at home.