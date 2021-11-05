COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 5 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-POWELL/MEMORIAL

Por
REUTERSNOV 05
4 de Noviembre de 2021

National Cathedral hosts memorial service for Colin Powell

Start: 05 Nov 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - A memorial service in tribute to the late and former Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, who died at the age 84, is held at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the ceremony.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use in broadcasts. No use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

