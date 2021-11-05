ADVISORY TAIWAN-EUROPE/

Members of EU Parliament hold news conference in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - A delegation consisting of members of the European Parliament hold a news conference before wrapping up their visit to Taiwan. The delegation's visit to Taipei lasts from November 3 to 5, coming amid a push by Taiwan to deepen ties with democracies in the EU.

