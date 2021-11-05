COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 5 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TAIWAN-EUROPE/

Por
REUTERSNOV 05
4 de Noviembre de 2021

Members of EU Parliament hold news conference in Taiwan

Start: 05 Nov 2021 06:56 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2021 08:00 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - A delegation consisting of members of the European Parliament hold a news conference before wrapping up their visit to Taiwan. The delegation's visit to Taipei lasts from November 3 to 5, coming amid a push by Taiwan to deepen ties with democracies in the EU.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: TAIWAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH - TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El reconocimiento de los Wolves a Raúl Jiménez por su nuevo récord

El reconocimiento de los Wolves a Raúl Jiménez por su nuevo récord

Con insultos y abucheos: así despidió la afición a Pumas tras perder en el Estadio Olímpico

Así se veía Checo Pérez en sus inicios dentro del automovilismo

“Se lo voy a dejar a Dios en sus manos”: Joao Maleck, tranquilo ante posibilidad de regresar a prisión

El día que la Triple A irrumpió en el Gran Premio de México de la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Llaman a marcha para exigir justicia por Octavio Ocaña en su cumpleaños

Llaman a marcha para exigir justicia por Octavio Ocaña en su cumpleaños

Las desgarradoras declaraciones de Ana Lucía, madre de Octavio Ocaña: “Mátenme a mí”

Series y películas: qué hay para ver durante el fin de semana

Laura Zapata contra Yolanda Andrade: “No vamos a permitir que le haga a Thalía lo que le hizo a Verónica Castro”

“Me identifico mucho con ese ser humano”: Tatiana Murillo admira a Gomita

TENDENCIAS

Estados Unidos: 5 destinos inclusivos para visitar esta temporada navideña

Estados Unidos: 5 destinos inclusivos para visitar esta temporada navideña

La sobredosis de paracetamol podría causar insuficiencia hepática aguda

19 consejos para vivir la mejor experiencia como pasajero arriba de un avión

Encontraron evidencias sobre la existencia de una nueva física fundamental

Embarazadas y COVID-19: la segunda dosis de la vacuna es clave para lograr la inmunidad completa