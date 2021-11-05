ADVISORY TAIWAN-EUROPE/

Members of EU Parliament hold news conference in Taiwan
Start: 05 Nov 2021 06:56 GMT
End: 05 Nov 2021 08:00 GMT
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - A delegation consisting of members of the European Parliament hold a news conference before wrapping up their visit to Taiwan. The delegation's visit to Taipei lasts from November 3 to 5, coming amid a push by Taiwan to deepen ties with democracies in the EU.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: TAIWAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH - TBC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com