ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-MOSCOW

Moscow residents return to work after holidays to curb COVID-19 cases

Start: 08 Nov 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 07:15 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian return to work after a stretch of holidays introduced by President Vladimir Putin to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Offices and most public places stayed shut for over a week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com