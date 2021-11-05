ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-MOSCOW

Moscow residents return to work after holidays to curb COVID-19 cases
Start: 08 Nov 2021 05:00 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2021 07:15 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian return to work after a stretch of holidays introduced by President Vladimir Putin to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Offices and most public places stayed shut for over a week.
