Viernes 5 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/UN --NEW TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSNOV 05
5 de Noviembre de 2021

The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Ethiopia

Start: 05 Nov 2021 20:00 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2021 21:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

U.N. - The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Ethiopia

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

