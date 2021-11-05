COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 5 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Por
REUTERS
5 de Noviembre de 2021

British Brexit Minister David Frost arrives in Brussels

Start: 05 Nov 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - British Brexit Minister David Frost arrives in Brussels for a meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on the problems of trading goods from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit

