ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

British Brexit Minister David Frost arrives in Brussels
Start: 05 Nov 2021 10:15 GMT
End: 05 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - British Brexit Minister David Frost arrives in Brussels for a meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on the problems of trading goods from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com