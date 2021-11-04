COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-POWELL/MEMORIAL

REUTERS NOV 04
4 de Noviembre de 2021

National Cathedral hosts memorial service for Colin Powell

Start: 05 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - A memorial service in tribute to the late and former Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, who died at the age 84, is held at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the ceremony.

Reuters

