COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY US-RUSSIA/MILITARY-TURKEY

Por
REUTERSNOV 04
3 de Noviembre de 2021

USS Mount Whitney sets sail from Istanbul to Black Sea

Start: 04 Nov 2021 04:49 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - U.S. warship USS Mount Whitney sails to Black Sea as Russia holds navy drills in the area after Moscow complained about NATO activity near Russia's borders.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT APPROX - USS Mount Whitney due to set sail

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Juampi Sorin, sin tabúes: de la homosexualidad en el fútbol a la depresión que sufrió tras la eliminación de Argentina en el Mundial 2002

Juampi Sorin, sin tabúes: de la homosexualidad en el fútbol a la depresión que sufrió tras la eliminación de Argentina en el Mundial 2002

Por qué Juan Dinenno podría salir de Pumas para el próximo torneo

Aaron Rodgers dio positivo a COVID-19; cuál será el impacto en Green Bay sin él

Cruz Azul confirmó la baja de Cabecita Rodríguez por lesión

Así se vivió el Show Run del Paseo de la Reforma desde el auto de Checo Pérez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El regreso de Paulina Rubio: “Hace 10 años que dejó de importarme lo que los demás piensan de mí”

El regreso de Paulina Rubio: “Hace 10 años que dejó de importarme lo que los demás piensan de mí”

Ventaneando en peligro: reportero denunció robo de su teléfono y posible filtración de datos personales

“La Desalmada”: José Ron se conmovió hasta las lágrimas por el final de la telenovela

Cuáles son los negocios que ha apoyado el millonario Arturo Elías Ayub

Manuel Ojeda compartió cómo filmó una película con Michael Douglas sin saber hablar inglés

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las 7 vacunas avaladas por la OMS y cuáles están en lista de espera

Cuáles son las 7 vacunas avaladas por la OMS y cuáles están en lista de espera

Escuchar música mejoró la salud emocional durante la pandemia

¿Cómo calcular el peso ideal?

COVID-19: los niños se contagian tanto como los adultos, pero presentan menos síntomas

“El Juego del Calamar”: ciberdelincuentes estafan y roban información con estos señuelos