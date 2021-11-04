ADVISORY US-RUSSIA/MILITARY-TURKEY

USS Mount Whitney sets sail from Istanbul to Black Sea

Start: 04 Nov 2021 04:49 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - U.S. warship USS Mount Whitney sails to Black Sea as Russia holds navy drills in the area after Moscow complained about NATO activity near Russia's borders.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT APPROX - USS Mount Whitney due to set sail

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com