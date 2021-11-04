ADVISORY US-RUSSIA/MILITARY-TURKEY

USS Mount Whitney sets sail from Istanbul to Black Sea
Start: 04 Nov 2021 04:49 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
ISTANBUL - U.S. warship USS Mount Whitney sails to Black Sea as Russia holds navy drills in the area after Moscow complained about NATO activity near Russia's borders.
