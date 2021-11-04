COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

REUTERSNOV 04
3 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO Europe briefing on COVID-19 situation across continent

Start: 04 Nov 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 11:01 GMT

COPENHAGEN - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

1000GMT News conference starts

