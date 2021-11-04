COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSNOV 04
3 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on latest in COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 04 Nov 2021 15:28 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 16:30 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives news conference on situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE

1530GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

