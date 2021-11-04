ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMA

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERS
EMA briefing on the latest news in its COVID-19 response

Start: 04 Nov 2021 13:01 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 13:43 GMT

AMSTERDAM - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives a briefing on the latest news in its COVID-19 response.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT briefing begins

SPEAKERS:

- Dr. Marco CAVALERI, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy

- Dr. Fergus SWEENEY, Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force

- Dr. Georgy GENOV, Head of Pharmacovigilance

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

