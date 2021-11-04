COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 4 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/COP-ENERGY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSNOV 04
3 de Noviembre de 2021

Day 5 of COP26 focuses on energy transition

Start: 04 Nov 2021 09:24 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 17:30 GMT

GLASGOW - The fifth day of the Glasgow COP26 climate conference focuses on the acceleration of a just and inclusive energy transition. The COP26 presidency holds a news conference at 1330gmt.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Energy Day Opening Event : Accelerating a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition

1130GMT - Accelerating a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition

1530GMT - Powering the world past coal

SPEAKERS:

TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

