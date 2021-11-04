ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/COP-ENERGY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Day 5 of COP26 focuses on energy transition
Start: 04 Nov 2021 09:24 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2021 17:30 GMT
GLASGOW - The fifth day of the Glasgow COP26 climate conference focuses on the acceleration of a just and inclusive energy transition. The COP26 presidency holds a news conference at 1330gmt.
SCHEDULE:
0930GMT - Energy Day Opening Event : Accelerating a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition
1130GMT - Accelerating a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition
1530GMT - Powering the world past coal
SPEAKERS:
TBC
