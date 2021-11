ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VIRGINIA-MCAULIFFE

Democrat McAuliffe election night party in VA governor race

Start: 03 Nov 2021 02:20 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 02:24 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS SIGNAL MAY BE INTERRUPTED BY USA-ELECTION/VIRGINIA-YOUNGKIN**

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA - Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, holds an election night event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com