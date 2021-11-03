ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

WHO Europe briefing on COVID-19 situation across continent
Start: 04 Nov 2021 09:45 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT
COPENHAGEN - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT News conference starts
