COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 3 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por
REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO Europe briefing on COVID-19 situation across continent

Start: 04 Nov 2021 09:45 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Incertidumbre en la doble fecha de Eliminatorias: Messi será citado, pero está en duda para jugar contra Uruguay

Incertidumbre en la doble fecha de Eliminatorias: Messi será citado, pero está en duda para jugar contra Uruguay

Show Run Checo Pérez: minuto a minuto de su exhibición en Paseo de la Reforma

Barcelona evalúa fichar a una estrella ante la extensa recuperación que afrontará Kun Agüero

La salud de Kun Agüero: por qué se “asustaron” los jugadores y la frase del cardiólogo sobre su extensa recuperación

El negocio de 300 millones de euros detrás de una posible transferencia de Erling Haaland

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Diana Sánchez revela que Dan Guido padece de una leucemia difícil de diagnosticar: “Sangraba por la nariz”

Diana Sánchez revela que Dan Guido padece de una leucemia difícil de diagnosticar: “Sangraba por la nariz”

Octavio Ocaña: esta fue la última aparición de Benito Rivers en “Vecinos”

Salma Hayek reveló su intención de participar en una posible secuela de “Eternals”

Matías McCluskey se lanzó contra Luis Miguel y lo acusó de abuso de drogas

Los mejores memes que dejó Regina Blandón por su polémica participación en “La Más Draga 4″

TENDENCIAS

Expertos británicos advierten que aún se avecinan meses difíciles por el COVID-19

Expertos británicos advierten que aún se avecinan meses difíciles por el COVID-19

Video: estudiante de ingeniería dice que descubrió cómo poner un puerto USB-C al iPhone X

El negocio de la compra de cuentas verificadas en Instagram: quién está detrás de esta práctica inapropiada

Detectaron un aumento de los infartos en menores de 45 años

¿Dónde pasar las Fiestas?: countries y barrios cerrados, en el top de las búsquedas