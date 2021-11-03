ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UKRAINE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 3 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERSNOV 03
2 de Noviembre de 2021

Ukrainians hold rally in Kyiv against coronavirus restrictions

Start: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukrainians rally outside the parliament, demand authorities to cancel compulsory vaccination for some state employees and lift coronavirus restrictions.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

