Miércoles 3 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/DIPLOMACY-CONCERT

Por
REUTERSNOV 03
2 de Noviembre de 2021

Macron, Merkel and spouses arrive for a piano recital

Start: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BEAUNE - Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron welcome Angela Merkel and husband Joachim Sauer for a piano recital at the Chateu du Clos du Vougeot, in the historical city of Beaune.

SCHEDULE:

1745GMT - The couples attend a piano recital at the Chateau du clos du Vougeot

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

