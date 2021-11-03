ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/DIPLOMACY-CONCERT

Macron, Merkel and spouses arrive for a piano recital
BEAUNE - Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron welcome Angela Merkel and husband Joachim Sauer for a piano recital at the Chateu du Clos du Vougeot, in the historical city of Beaune.
SCHEDULE:
1745GMT - The couples attend a piano recital at the Chateau du clos du Vougeot
