Miércoles 3 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-COLOMBIA/ARRIVAL--UPDATED TIME

Por
REUTERSNOV 03
2 de Noviembre de 2021

Macron meets Colombian President Ivan Duque

Start: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO CLASH.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT : Macron welcomes Colombia's president Ivan Duque at the Elysee Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

