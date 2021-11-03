ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/RIGHTS

U.N. Human Rights Office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission joint report
Start: 03 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2021 08:56 GMT
GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission are due to release a joint report into alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, as well as the forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front, have come under increasing pressure amid rising reports of gang-rapes, torture and killings of civilians during the conflict. Brfg by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and others
