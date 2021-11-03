COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 3 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/RIGHTS

Por
REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2021

U.N. Human Rights Office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission joint report

Start: 03 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 08:56 GMT

GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission are due to release a joint report into alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, as well as the forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front, have come under increasing pressure amid rising reports of gang-rapes, torture and killings of civilians during the conflict. Brfg by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and others

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS / UNTV TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Eddy Reynoso señaló por qué el ánimo de Canelo para enfrentar a Caleb Plant es diferente

Eddy Reynoso señaló por qué el ánimo de Canelo para enfrentar a Caleb Plant es diferente

Empieza una nueva edición de la Copa Libertadores femenina: equipos, fixture, sedes y todo lo que hay que saber

Entre drogas y gente famosa: la fiesta que hundió al Cañas Zárate, leyenda del boxeo

Filtran posible convocatoria del Tri para eliminatorias contra EEUU y Canadá

Conmoción en el fútbol de Noruega: un jugador sufrió un paro cardíaco y se desplomó en la cancha

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué arremetieron contra Regina Blandón tras participación en “La más Draga 4”

Por qué arremetieron contra Regina Blandón tras participación en “La más Draga 4”

Quién es el nuevo amor de Valentina Fernández, hija menor del “Potrillo”

¿Amor o acoso?, la polémica relación de Gigi y Pablo Montero en la casa de los famosos

Kalimba reveló cómo enfrentó su propia muerte: “Me resucitaron”

Macario: todo lo que se sabe sobre la nueva versión del clásico de López Tarso

TENDENCIAS

¿Dónde pasar las Fiestas?: countries y barrios cerrados, en el top de las búsquedas

¿Dónde pasar las Fiestas?: countries y barrios cerrados, en el top de las búsquedas

¿Sándwich saludable?: cómo convertirlo en una opción sana para los chicos en la escuela

Qué podemos aprender de la ansiedad y cuáles son las claves para controlarla

Estrategias post COVID para recuperar el gusto y el olfato

En qué se usan hoy los anticuerpos monoclonales que produjeron una revolución como los microchips e Internet