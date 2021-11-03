ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/SUNAK

Rishi Sunak gives a speech as he opens the day's conference
Start: 03 Nov 2021 08:59 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - British finance minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech as he opens the day's United Nations global climate summit COP26 conference which has finance on the agenda. Delegates will discuss how to mobilise public and private finance flows for mitigation and adaptation.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Sunak gives a speech
0915GMT - Alok Sharma
