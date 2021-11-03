ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/SUNAK

Rishi Sunak gives a speech as he opens the day's conference

Start: 03 Nov 2021 08:59 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - British finance minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech as he opens the day's United Nations global climate summit COP26 conference which has finance on the agenda. Delegates will discuss how to mobilise public and private finance flows for mitigation and adaptation.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Sunak gives a speech

0915GMT - Alok Sharma

