COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MEXICO-DAYOFTHEDEAD/CEMETERY

Por
REUTERSNOV 02
1 de Noviembre de 2021

Candles & memories fill Mexican cemeteries on Day of the Dead

Start: 02 Nov 2021 04:10 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexican families gather in local graveyard all night to visit the family members souls, graves are decorated with candles, "cempasuchitl" flowers and traditional food.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Por qué Florian Thauvin no fue el fichaje “bomba” de Tigres para el Grita México 2021

Por qué Florian Thauvin no fue el fichaje “bomba” de Tigres para el Grita México 2021

Faitelson tundió a la FMF por la nueva sanción de la FIFA al Tri

Fabián Vargas, duro con Ruggeri tras su crítica a Riquelme: “No es un faro de la moral, él hacía cosas peores”

Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant: la fructuosa proyección de Showtime para las ganancias del combate

Rubén García, director deportivo del Huesca, reveló por qué Nacho Ambriz no funcionó con el club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Liberaron a los dos acompañantes de Octavio Ocaña; no hay delito que imputarles

Liberaron a los dos acompañantes de Octavio Ocaña; no hay delito que imputarles

Akin Akinözü: “No podemos permitir que se apague nuestra chispa”

Entre “Vecinos” y la vida con su novia: cómo fueron los últimos meses de Octavio Ocaña

Zuria Vega habló sobre la pérdida de su primer bebé: “Algo en mí sabía que no estaba bien”

Las ocho celebridades descubiertas en ¿Quién es la máscara?

TENDENCIAS

Facebook verifica una página de fans para Elon Musk como si fuera el millonario empresario

Facebook verifica una página de fans para Elon Musk como si fuera el millonario empresario

Sony regala una PlayStation 5 con su torneo Vence al Rey: ¿cómo participar?

Los secretos de la ecuación de Drake: la fórmula científica que busca vida extraterrestre

Cómo es la campaña que busca crear una base de datos en tiempo real sobre las personas con síndrome de Down

Microsoft y SEGA se asocian para producir videojuegos en la nube Azure