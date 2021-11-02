ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/METHANE

Global Methane Pledge made at COP26 summit

Start: 02 Nov 2021 13:22 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 14:22 GMT

GLASGOW - World leaders make Global Methane Pledge during COP16 summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE AUSTRALIA

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com