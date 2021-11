Biden attends meeting on clean tech innovation at COP26

Start: 02 Nov 2021 14:21 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 15:21 GMT

GLASGOW: Biden among leaders attending “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” event at COP26 in Glasgow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com