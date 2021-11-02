ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/FORESTS

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

Start: 02 Nov 2021 10:01 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Biden joins discussion on forests at COP26 climate summit, after more than 100 global leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade.

==

Expected speakers (subject to change, others expected)

British PM Boris Johnson

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

US President Joe Biden

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba

Founder of Associations for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

Colombian President Ivan Duque

Britain's Prince Charles

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

