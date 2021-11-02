ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/FORESTS

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Start: 02 Nov 2021 10:01 GMT
End: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - Biden joins discussion on forests at COP26 climate summit, after more than 100 global leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade.
==
Expected speakers (subject to change, others expected)
British PM Boris Johnson
Indonesian President Joko Widodo
US President Joe Biden
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba
Founder of Associations for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos
Colombian President Ivan Duque
Britain's Prince Charles
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: COP 26 POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com