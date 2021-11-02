COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/FORESTS

Por
REUTERSNOV 02
2 de Noviembre de 2021

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

Start: 02 Nov 2021 10:01 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Biden joins discussion on forests at COP26 climate summit, after more than 100 global leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade.

==

Expected speakers (subject to change, others expected)

British PM Boris Johnson

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

US President Joe Biden

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba

Founder of Associations for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

Colombian President Ivan Duque

Britain's Prince Charles

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP 26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Messi no fue convocado para el partido del PSG por la Champions League: qué dice el parte médico

Messi no fue convocado para el partido del PSG por la Champions League: qué dice el parte médico

La verdadera historia de Jorge Cyterszpiler, el primer representante de Maradona: los detalles de cómo nació la amistad y el final más doloroso

Por qué Florian Thauvin no fue el fichaje “bomba” de Tigres para el Grita México 2021

Faitelson tundió a la FMF por la nueva sanción de la FIFA al Tri

Fabián Vargas, duro con Ruggeri tras su crítica a Riquelme: “No es un faro de la moral, él hacía cosas peores”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Liberaron a los dos acompañantes de Octavio Ocaña; no hay delito que imputarles

Liberaron a los dos acompañantes de Octavio Ocaña; no hay delito que imputarles

Akin Akinözü: “No podemos permitir que se apague nuestra chispa”

Entre “Vecinos” y la vida con su novia: cómo fueron los últimos meses de Octavio Ocaña

Zuria Vega habló sobre la pérdida de su primer bebé: “Algo en mí sabía que no estaba bien”

Las ocho celebridades descubiertas en ¿Quién es la máscara?

TENDENCIAS

La Ciudad de Buenos Aires comenzará hoy a aplicar una tercera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

La Ciudad de Buenos Aires comenzará hoy a aplicar una tercera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

A los 100 años murió Aaron Beck, el padre de la terapia cognitiva

¿Cómo mantener los dientes sanos?

17 cosas que se deben evitar al viajar en avión, según los tripulantes de cabina

Cómo son y qué ofrecen los barrios VIP de la Costa Atlántica más demandados para esta temporada