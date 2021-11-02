COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BRITAIN-INDIA

Por
REUTERSNOV 02
2 de Noviembre de 2021

UK PM Johnson co chair UK-India event

Start: 02 Nov 2021 08:33 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW: Johnson to co-chair a UK-India event to launch the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’s Small Island Developing States’ fund with Prime Minister Modi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

DIGITAL: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

