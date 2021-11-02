COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSNOV 02
2 de Noviembre de 2021

U.S. President Biden hold newser after COP26 summit

Start: 02 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 20:00 GMT

GLASGOW - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference ahead of his departure from Scotland following his appearance at the COP26 climate summit.

==

Schedule:

1930GMT - President Biden holds a press conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Nueva crítica de Simeone a Klopp: “Yo no opino cómo juegan los demás”

Nueva crítica de Simeone a Klopp: “Yo no opino cómo juegan los demás”

Los nuevos dueños del Newcastle eligieron a su DT: cuánto dinero deberán pagar para contratarlo

Insólita pelea en el básquet español: la mascota del equipo local quiso separar y recibió una agresión

Messi cuando ríe y Messi cuando llora

El millonario conflicto entre Barcelona y Ronald Koeman tras el despido del DT

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Janet Barboza se molesta con Melissa Paredes y le advierte: “Puedes quedar como mentirosa”

Janet Barboza se molesta con Melissa Paredes y le advierte: “Puedes quedar como mentirosa”

Así surgió el recordado meme de Octavio Ocaña en “Vecinos”

Maribel Guardia incendió las redes con su revelador disfraz de Halloween

Yiddá Eslava y su hijo son diagnosticados con autismo: “No es una enfermedad, es parte de tu identidad”

Mayrín Villanueva recordó con tristeza a Octavio Ocaña en “Vecinos”: “Se nos quedaba dormido grabando”

TENDENCIAS

Unidades de testeo móvil en CABA: dieron de baja 13 y sólo funcionan dos

Unidades de testeo móvil en CABA: dieron de baja 13 y sólo funcionan dos

Epic Games retiró a Fortnite de China por las nuevas regulaciones del régimen de Xi Jinping a las tecnológicas

Habilitan Apple Pay para Colombia, así lo puede usar en el iPhone y Apple Watch

¿La variante Delta Plus puede cambiar el rumbo de la pandemia?

El neumático antipinchaduras empieza su fase final de desarrollo