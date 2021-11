ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/

Heads of state address UN Climate Change Conference COP26 - DAY2

Start: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 17:30 GMT

==

GLASGOW - Heads of state and government address the U.N. climate conference which will discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale.

--

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow the venue for COP26 (REUTERS)

0800GMT - Arrivals of Heads of State and Government at conference venue (COP26 POOL)

0900-1300GMT National statements, continued from Monday (COP26 POOL)

--

EXPECTED SPEAKERS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló

Prince Albert II of Monaco

President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić

Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan

President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy

President of Togo Faure Gnassingbé

Namibian President Hage Geingob

Latvian President Egils Levits

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades

Argentina President Alberto Fernández

President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio

Finland President Sauli V. Niinistö

Colombian President Ivan Duque

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina

President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr.

President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvardo Quesada

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

Captains Regent of San Marino Giacomo Simoncini and Francesco Mussoni

Comoros President Azali Assoumani

President of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos Manuel Vila Nova

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith C. Rowley

--

1300-1500GMT Lunch Break

--

1500-1700GMT National statements continue

EXPECTED SPEAKERS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip Joseph Pierre

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte

Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman Bin Hamad Alkhalifa

Prime Minister of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora

Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Makati

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

Prime Minister of Eswatini Cleopas Sipho Dlamini

Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit

Prime Minister of Kuwait Al-sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid AI-Sabah

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Hame Marape

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama

Prime Minister of TuvaluKausea Natano

Prime Minister of Bahamas Philip E. Davis

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosário

Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir

Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Stefan Dinchev Yanev

Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela

Prime Minister of Rwanda Édouard Ngirente

Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch

Prime Minister of Cabo Verde Jose Ulisses De Pina Correia E Silva

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin

--

1700-1730GMT Closing of World Leaders Summit (COP26 POOL)

