ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FISHING-FRANCE-PORT -- POSSIBLE ONLY

French police step up controls at ports in Brexit row with UK

Start: 02 Nov 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 09:00 GMT

CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER/ CALAIS, FRANCE - French police step up controls at ports in Brexit row with UK.

SCHEDULE:

Reuters will be live from the port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer first, then switch to Calais.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com