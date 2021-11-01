ADVISORY MEXICO-DAYOFTHEDEAD/CEMETERY

Candles & memories fill Mexican cemeteries on Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY - Mexican families gather in local graveyard all night to visit the family members souls, graves are decorated with candles, "cempasuchitl" flowers and traditional food.

