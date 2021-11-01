COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSNOV 01
1 de Noviembre de 2021

Sarkozy arrives at court for 'Elysee opinion poll' trial

Start: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2021 13:00 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE- Live from outside the court where former president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered by a French court to testify in the trial of several of his one-time close advisers over allegations of misuse of public funds in the Elysee's spending of more than 6 million euros on polls during Sarkozy's mandate.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

