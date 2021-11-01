ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Sarkozy arrives at court for 'Elysee opinion poll' trial
Start: 02 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 02 Nov 2021 13:00 GMT
PARIS, FRANCE- Live from outside the court where former president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered by a French court to testify in the trial of several of his one-time close advisers over allegations of misuse of public funds in the Elysee's spending of more than 6 million euros on polls during Sarkozy's mandate.
