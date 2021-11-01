COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 1 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/RECEPTION

Por
REUTERS
1 de Noviembre de 2021

Evening COP26 reception

Start: 01 Nov 2021 19:39 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2021 20:02 GMT

GLASGOW - Evening COP26 reception. Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

