ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26

Start: 01 Nov 2021 11:01 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow the venue for COP26 (REUTERS)

0800-1200GMT - Arrival of heads of state and government (COP26 POOL)

1200-1300GMT - Opening ceremony (COP26 POOL) - Cultural performances followed by speeches given by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, Sir David Attenborough, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and HRH Prince Charles.

1300 - 1330GMT - Break

1330 - 1345GMT - Opening of the First Part of the high-level segments for Heads of State and Government (COP26 POOL)

1345-1700GMT - First part of the High-Level segment for heads of state and government - national statements (COP26 POOL)

--

Expected speakers (subject to change):

--

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Mauritania's PM Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

Indonesian PM Joko Widodo

Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan

French President Emmanuel Macron

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba

US President Joe Biden

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez

Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta

Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski

Bolivian President Luis A. Arce Catacora

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera

Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon

Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso

European Council President Charles Michel

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Iraqi President Barham Salih

Swiss President Guy Parmelin

Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Mongolia President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Maldives President Ibrahim M. Solih

Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

Republic of Korea's President Jae-in Moon

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Liberian President George Manneh Weah

Hungarian President Janos Ader

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com