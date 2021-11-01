ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26
Start: 01 Nov 2021 11:01 GMT
End: 01 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow the venue for COP26 (REUTERS)
0800-1200GMT - Arrival of heads of state and government (COP26 POOL)
1200-1300GMT - Opening ceremony (COP26 POOL) - Cultural performances followed by speeches given by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, Sir David Attenborough, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and HRH Prince Charles.
1300 - 1330GMT - Break
1330 - 1345GMT - Opening of the First Part of the high-level segments for Heads of State and Government (COP26 POOL)
1345-1700GMT - First part of the High-Level segment for heads of state and government - national statements (COP26 POOL)
--
Expected speakers (subject to change):
--
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez
Mauritania's PM Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani
Indonesian PM Joko Widodo
Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan
French President Emmanuel Macron
Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba
US President Joe Biden
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez
Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta
Moldovan President Maia Sandu
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski
Bolivian President Luis A. Arce Catacora
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera
Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon
Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso
European Council President Charles Michel
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Iraqi President Barham Salih
Swiss President Guy Parmelin
Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera
Mongolia President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
Maldives President Ibrahim M. Solih
Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein
Panama President Laurentino Cortizo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Niger President Mohamed Bazoum
Republic of Korea's President Jae-in Moon
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema
Liberian President George Manneh Weah
Hungarian President Janos Ader
