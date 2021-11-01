ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/--DELAYED

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26

Start: 01 Nov 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow the venue for COP26 (REUTERS)

0800-1200GMT - Arrival of heads of state and government (COP26 POOL)

1200-1300GMT - Opening ceremony (COP26 POOL)

1300-1700GMT - First part of the High-Level segment for heads of state and government - national statements (COP26 POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com