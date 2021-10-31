Troyes and Rennes can only manage a 2-2 draw

On Sunday, Troyes and Rennes were held to a 2-2 draw at Stade de l'Aube. Both Troyes and Rennes arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Troyes were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Reims away and Nice at home, by 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Rennes were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against RC Strasburg and FC Metz. As the table looks today, Troyes are in 14th place, with 13 points from 12 matches, while Rennes sit in 5th, with 19 points from 12.

The Rennais started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Nayef Aguerd finding the net in the 9th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Adil Rami producing an equaliser, 38 minutes in, bringing Troyes level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Tristan Dingome just before half-time. The score at half time was 2-1.

Rennes took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Martin Terrier in the 81st minute and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Troyes, Youssouf Kone, Hyun-jun Suk, Brandon Domingues and Nassim Chadli, came on for Tristan Dingome, Mama Balde, Renaud Ripart and Issa Kabore. Rennes replaced Lovro Majer, Sehrou Guirassy and Adrien Truffert with Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Baptiste Santamaria and Birger Meling.

The referee booked Kamal-Deen Sulemana for Rennes.

Troyes will play away against RC Lens, while Rennes will face Lyon at home.