Domingo 31 de Octubre de 2021
RCSA cruise past Lorient, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade de La Meinau

Christophe Pelissier suffers defeat on the road, at the hands of RCSA on Sunday

Newsroom Infobae
31 de Octubre de 2021

RC Strasburg on a 4-0 win against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade de La Meinau. RCSA were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Rennes. Lorient, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, RCSA are in 7th place on the table and has 17 points while Lorient sit in 13th with 15 points after 12 matches.

RCSA didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Ludovic Ajorque opening the rout after 28 minutes. The momentum was now with The Racers, who then scored again through a goal from Habib Diallo, 39 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Habib Diallo just before half-time, which saw the first half end 3-0.

RCSA continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Adrien Thomasson at the 64 minute mark, leaving the final score at 4-0.

For RCSA, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Moise Sahi Dion and Majeed Waris, came on for Ibrahima Sissoko, Sanjin Prcic, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque and Habib Diallo. Lorient replaced Adrian Grbic, Enzo Le Fee, Jeremy Morel, Baptiste Mouazan and Sambou Soumano with Stephane Diarra, Quentin Boisgard, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz and Terem Moffi.

The referee booked Ibrahima Sissoko for RCSA.

RCSA will next play Nantes away, with Lorient facing Brest at home.

