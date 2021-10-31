Olympique de Marseille earn hard-fought win over Clermont Foot

Olympique de Marseille defeat Clermont Foot 1-0 on Sunday at Stade Gabriel Montpied. Cleermont were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Nantes. Marseille, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Paris Saint-Germain. As it stands, Cleermont and Marseille currently occupy 15th and 3rd spots in the table, with 13 points and 22 points respectively after 12 matches.

Marseille started strongly in the first half, with Cengiz Under finding the net, 25 minutes in to see out the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Cleermont, Mohamed Bayo, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Jordan Tell and Oriol Busquets, came on for Elbasan Rashani, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Jim Allevinah and Jonathan Iglesias. Marseille replaced Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Pape Alassane Gueye and Luis Henrique with Konrad De La Fuente, Bamba Dieng, Pol Lirola and Gerson.

There were bookings for Saif-Eddine Khaoui from Cleermont. For Marseille, Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, Leonardo Balerdi and Konrad De La Fuente saw yellow.

Cleermont will next travel to Saint-Étienne, while Marseille will face FC Metz at home.