Domingo 31 de Octubre de 2021
Nice triumph over Angers in an emphatic 2-1 win

Nice travel to Angers and walk away with all 3 points on Sunday

Newsroom Infobae
31 de Octubre de 2021

Angers on home loss to Nice at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday. Angers wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Saint-Étienne in their previous game. Nice were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-2 win against Lyon in their last match. After today's result, Angers are in 8th place, with 17 points from 12 matches, while Nice sit in 2nd, with 23 points from 12.

Le SCO dominated the first half, with a goal from Sofiane Boufal, 29 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Andy Delort finding the net at the 57 minute mark. Nice then scored again and turned the match thanks to a second effort from Andy Delort just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Angers, Pierrick Capelle, Mathias Pereira Lage, Billal Brahimi and Azzedine Ounahi, came on for Souleyman Doumbia, Jimmy Cabot, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Angelo Fulgini. Nice brought on Alexis Claude-Maurice, Hicham Boudaoui and Kephren Thuram-Ulien, to replace Hassane Kamara, Lucas Da Cunha and Pablo Rosario.

There were bookings for Angelo Fulgini from Angers, and Hassane Kamara and Dante, for Nice.

Angers will next travel to Lille, while Nice will face Montpellier at home.

