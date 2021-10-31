Montpellier squeeze past Nantes in 2-0 win at the Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier strolled past Nantes with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to AS Mónaco. Nantes, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Clermont Foot in their last match. At the moment, Montpellier and Nantes currently occupy 11th and 10th spots in the league, with 16 points and 17 points respectively after 12 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Montpellier applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Florent Mollet finding the net, at 64 minutes. La Paillade then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Sepe Elye Wahi in the 71st minute with a final score of 2-0.

Montpellier brought on Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia and Nicholas Gioacchini for Valere Germain, Arnaud Souquet and Florent Mollet. Nantes brought on Kalifa Coulibaly, Renaud Emond and Samuel Moutoussamy, to replace Roli Pereira De Sa, Marcus Coco and Pedro Chirivella.

There were bookings for Teji Savanier, Mamadou Sakho and Jordan Ferri from Montpellier. For Nantes, Dennis Appiah, Charles Traore, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei and Jean-Charles Castelletto saw yellow.

Montpellier will next travel to Nice, while Nantes will face RC Strasburg at home.