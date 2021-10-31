COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 31 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Montpellier squeeze past Nantes in 2-0 win at the Stade de la Mosson

Home win for Montpellier as Nantes are unable to find the winning formula on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
31 de Octubre de 2021

Montpellier strolled past Nantes with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to AS Mónaco. Nantes, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Clermont Foot in their last match. At the moment, Montpellier and Nantes currently occupy 11th and 10th spots in the league, with 16 points and 17 points respectively after 12 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Montpellier applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Florent Mollet finding the net, at 64 minutes. La Paillade then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Sepe Elye Wahi in the 71st minute with a final score of 2-0.

Montpellier brought on Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia and Nicholas Gioacchini for Valere Germain, Arnaud Souquet and Florent Mollet. Nantes brought on Kalifa Coulibaly, Renaud Emond and Samuel Moutoussamy, to replace Roli Pereira De Sa, Marcus Coco and Pedro Chirivella.

There were bookings for Teji Savanier, Mamadou Sakho and Jordan Ferri from Montpellier. For Nantes, Dennis Appiah, Charles Traore, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei and Jean-Charles Castelletto saw yellow.

Montpellier will next travel to Nice, while Nantes will face RC Strasburg at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

El mensaje de Hamilton a Verstappen que calentó el duelo en la definición del título de la Fórmula 1

El mensaje de Hamilton a Verstappen que calentó el duelo en la definición del título de la Fórmula 1

Joaquín Correa brilló con dos goles en la victoria del Inter frente al Udinese

El Kun Agüero pasó la noche en el hospital y le detectaron una arritmia

La condición indispensable a la que debe acceder el PSG para renovar el contrato de Kylian Mbappé

Facundo Campazzo contribuyó más en defensa que en ofensiva y le permitió a Denver ganar un duelo para el infarto ante Minnesota

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pedro Sola tachó de “odioso” a Luis Miguel por su bioserie

Pedro Sola tachó de “odioso” a Luis Miguel por su bioserie

Aislinn Derbez alertó a sus seguidores al aparecer con collarín: “Relájense un ch*ngo”

Luis Miguel rompió el silencio sobre la polémica serie de su vida: “Es ficción, no es 100% verdad”

“Dejen su morbo”: Chumel Torres reaccionó a la muerte de Octavio Ocaña

Novia de Octavio Ocaña lanzó otro mensaje para ‘Benito’: “Ojalá el tiempo me enseñe a vivir una vida sin ti”

TENDENCIAS

Crisis climática: quién es quién en el tablero de ajedrez de la COP26

Crisis climática: quién es quién en el tablero de ajedrez de la COP26

Un revelador informe advirtió que Argentina atraviesa el séptimo año más caluroso desde 1961

Es hipoacúsico, un implante coclear le permitió recuperar parte de la audición y una gira folklórica por Vietnam cambió su vida

“Nunca sabremos el número exacto de muertes por COVID-19”, afirma un experto europeo

Por la pandemia del coronavirus, se consumió más alcohol y hay más pacientes que necesitan trasplantes de hígado