Bordeaux earn hard-fought win over Reims

Home fans celebrate as Vladimir Petkovic’s men secure win against Reims on Sunday

Newsroom Infobae
31 de Octubre de 2021

Bordeaux's 3-2 win over Reims on Sunday, was hard fought at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against FC Lorient. Reims were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Troyes. As it stands, Bordeaux and Reims currently occupy 16th and 17th spots in the table, with 12 points and 11 points respectively after 12 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Red and Whites, with Hugo Ekitike giving Reims the lead in the 37th minute, ending the first half 0-1.

Reims took the lead in the second half, thanks to Bradley Locko finding the net, at 63 minutes. However, Les Girondins weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Yacine Adli at the 73 minute mark. The momentum was now with Bordeaux, who then scored again through a goal from Jimmy Briand in the 78th minute to establish a 2-2. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty second effort from Jimmy Briand just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Bordeaux, Sekou Mara, Abdel Jalil, Samuel Kalu, Jimmy Briand and Enock Kwateng, came on for Javairo Dilrosun, Laurent Koscielny, Remi Oudin, Fransergio and Alberth Elis. Reims brought on Sambou Sissoko, Ilan Kebbal, Bradley Locko, N'Dri Philippe Koffi and Dion Lopy, to replace Moreto Cassama, Hugo Ekitike, Alexis Flips, El Bilal Toure and Nathanael Mbuku.

There were bookings for Fransergio and Yacine Adli from Bordeaux. For Reims, Wout Faes and Ilan Kebbal saw yellow.

Reims and Bordeaux will next play at home to AS Mónaco and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

