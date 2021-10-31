ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX--POSTPONED

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the ISS
--PLEASE NOTE: THE LAUNCH HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NOVEMBER 3, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES--
MERRITT ISLAND, USA - NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket. Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla Barron will briefly overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts at the International Space Station. This is NASA's earliest targeted date, launch date and time subject to change.
