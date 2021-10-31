ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX--POSTPONED

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
29 de Octubre de 2021

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the ISS

Start: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THE LAUNCH HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NOVEMBER 3, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES--

MERRITT ISLAND, USA - NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket. Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla Barron will briefly overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts at the International Space Station. This is NASA's earliest targeted date, launch date and time subject to change.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Targeted launch time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

