ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX--POSTPONED

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the ISS

Start: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THE LAUNCH HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NOVEMBER 3, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES--

MERRITT ISLAND, USA - NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket. Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla Barron will briefly overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts at the International Space Station. This is NASA's earliest targeted date, launch date and time subject to change.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Targeted launch time

